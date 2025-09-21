India’s Ethanol Blending Tops Targets Amid ₹40k Crore Investments, Pricing Challenges Cripple Sugar Mills

According to a news release by Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, A study on life cycle emissions of Ethanol done by NITI Aayog has said that GHG emissions in case of use of sugarcane and maize based Ethanol are less by 65% and 50%, respectively than those of petrol. In addition to pollution reduction, there have been transformative benefits in terms of benefits to the rural economy, elimination of sugarcane arrears and improving the viability of maize cultivation in the country.