Can Power Reforms Replicate the GST Playbook?

Just as GST unified India’s fragmented tax landscape, the new bill aims to create a more transparent and competitive power sector. It promises to break monopolies, rationalise tariffs and impose fiscal discipline. The proposed National Electricity Council may help build consensus, but convincing the states will be the real challenge.



The government’s dilemma is evident. With climate change and the energy transition rising up the national agenda, the existing division of powers has become an obstacle. “If we want an integrated national grid, all its nodes must operate in coordination. You can’t have one state with modern infrastructure and another with outdated, overburdened systems and still call it one unified grid,” says Karn.



Resistance will not come only from politicians. Power-sector unions in many states have long opposed privatisation, seeing it as a threat to their jobs and influence. Even if the intent is sound, implementation will be slow and contested.



For consumers, especially those in residential and agricultural categories, “there might be an initial increase in tariffs, because the idea is to make tariffs cost-reflective and reduce cross-subsidies,” says Charith. Industrial and commercial users, who have long paid inflated rates to subsidise others, may finally see their burden ease.



That does not mean poor or vulnerable households will lose support. “The new system proposes that subsidies be given directly by the state government, outside the tariff, through Direct Benefit Transfers (DBTs) or similar mechanisms. So, if a political party wants to subsidise farmers or low-income households, they can still do so but it will be transparent, targeted, and fiscally accountable,” he said.



For the Centre, reforming electricity will be a delicate balancing act between national integration and cooperative federalism. Whether this becomes India’s next GST moment or another stalled ambition will depend on its ability to build trust and consensus. The outcome will shape not just the financial health of DISCOMs but also the pace at which India powers its economic and green future.