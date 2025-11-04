Supreme Court Seeks Action Plan from CAQM Amid ‘Very Poor’ Air Quality in Delhi—Here’s Why

“There are newspapers after newspapers saying that monitoring stations are non-functional. If the monitoring stations are not even functioning, we don’t even know when to implement GRAP (graded response action plan)… Out of 37 monitoring stations, only nine were functioning continuously on the day of Diwali,” Singh submitted in an oral mentioning, reported The Hindu. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati assured the Bench that the agencies concerned would file the required report.