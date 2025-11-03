Delhi’s Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ as Smog Thickens—Here's Why

Delhi’s AQI touches 324 amid persistent smog and low visibility levels.
Experts blame vehicles, dust and stagnant weather, while stubble burning plays minor role.
Anti-pollution measures expand under GRAP, yet air quality shows no improvement.
Delhi’s air quality remained ‘very poor’ on November 3, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recording 324 at 6.05 am, reported HT citing data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
A thick layer of smog blanketed the national capital despite anti-pollution measures being implemented across the National Capital Region (NCR). Visibility remained low, and residents reported eye irritation and respiratory discomfort.
According to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi, pollution levels will remain in the ‘very poor’ range till November 10, with no significant improvement expected.
According to CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
Factors Choking Delhi
According to TOI, experts say that the current surge in pollution is mostly driven by vehicular emissions, stagnant weather and urban dust, while stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana have played minimal role so far.
Citing data from the Decision Support System (DSS), which tracks pollution sources across the National Capital Region, TOI reported that stubble burning contributed only 1.6% to Delhi’s PM2.5 levels on October 31. The highest contribution this season was recorded at 5.8% on October 28.
Emphasising the need to adopt year-round measures to control sources of pollution, Anumita Roychowdhury, Executive Director (Research and Advocacy) at the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) told TOI that the current increase in pollution despite minimal stubble-burning impact indicates that local and regional pollution sources such as vehicular emissions, construction dust and waste burning are at play.
Anti-Pollution Curbs Intensified
Meanwhile, the Delhi government’s plans to induce artificial rainfall through cloud seeding were temporarily suspended after test flights earlier this week failed due to low atmospheric moisture. In addition, authorities have implemented Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR following a post-Diwali surge in pollution.
Among other measures, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has doubled parking fees to discourage vehicular traffic. While, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has banned entry of non-Delhi-registered BS-III and lower commercial goods vehicles into the city, though passenger vehicles remain exempt, reported Business Standard. Municipal teams have also deployed truck-mounted sprinklers to control dust at major intersections and construction zones.