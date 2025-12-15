Arthan Annual Conference 2025 Upholds Women-Led Enterprises as Pillars of Equitable, Green Growth

Panel on “What It Really Takes: Making Gender Equity a Systems Issue in India’s Climate Transition”, held in collaboration with The Asia Foundation, featuring Nandita Baruah (The Asia Foundation),Divya Sharma (Climate Group), Sharda Gautam (Tata Trusts), and moderated by Rahul Balakrishnan (Arthan) Photo: Linkedin/@Arthan

Panel on “What It Really Takes: Making Gender Equity a Systems Issue in India’s Climate Transition”, held in collaboration with The Asia Foundation, featuring Nandita Baruah (The Asia Foundation),Divya Sharma (Climate Group), Sharda Gautam (Tata Trusts), and moderated by Rahul Balakrishnan (Arthan) Photo: Linkedin/@Arthan