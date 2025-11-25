Hayli Gubbi Volcano Ash Heads Toward India; IMD Warns of Uncertain Impact on Delhi’s AQI

Ash Cloud Hovering Over India

The ash plumes from Ethiopia are expected to enter parts of western India on Tuesday evening, according to a report by The Economic Times. “The ash cloud is about to enter Gujarat (west side) and move towards Rajasthan, northwest Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab by 10 pm, and later impact the Himalayas and other regions,” the report said, citing IndiaMetSky Weather. Media reports also quoted Mohapatra as saying the ash clouds will likely drift towards China and clear Indian skies by around 7:30 pm. “High-level winds carried the ash cloud from Ethiopia across the Red Sea to Yemen and Oman and further over the Arabian Sea towards western and northern India,” the IMD said in a statement.