Yamuna Water Level in Delhi Recedes, Even as IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms & Rain for the City

Anticipating the possible flood situation, people residing in the low-lying areas are shifted to relief camps set up near Mayur Vihar Phase-1 as a preventive measure. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a very light to light rain for the next two days. An IMD official told Business Standard that partly cloudy sky would continue, with the possibility of one or two spells of light rain and thundershowers on September 8.