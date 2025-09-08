Yamuna Water Level in Delhi Recedes, Even as IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms & Rain for the City

The water level of Yamuna river drops, remains close to danger mark.
Delhi government evacuates residents in low-lying areas as a precaution.
IMD predicts thunderstorms, light rain over next two days.
Delhi recorded water level of the Yamuna river at 10 pm on September 7 as 205.32 meters, according to ANI.
The warning mark for the city is 204.5 meters, while the danger mark is 205.33 meters. Evacuation of people begins at 206 meters.
People residing in the low-lying areas have been shifted to safer locations as a preventive measure.
Government Response and Reassurance
On September 5, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma urged people not to give rise to unnecessary panic among citizens as he visited the Civil Lines area of Delhi amid heavy rainfall in the national capital over the past few days.
Speaking to reporters, Parvesh Verma said, “There is not a drop of water in the Civil Lines area. The service road adjoining the ring road is 8 to 10 feet below the road level and rainwater is being pumped out. It is not right to say that Delhi is submerged in the Yamuna River.”
Impact on Local Areas
Earlier, Delhi’s Monastery Market, Yamuna Bazaar, Vasudev Ghat and nearby residential areas were covered in water amid a rise in the area around Vasudev Ghat to pump out the floodwater.
Anticipating the possible flood situation, people residing in the low-lying areas are shifted to relief camps set up near Mayur Vihar Phase-1 as a preventive measure. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a very light to light rain for the next two days. An IMD official told Business Standard that partly cloudy sky would continue, with the possibility of one or two spells of light rain and thundershowers on September 8.
The Safdurjung station, considered the city’s base observatory, noted a clear sky on September 7. Other observatories reported only trace amounts except Pitampura, which logged 1.5 mm in 24 hours until 8.30 am, and 13 mm between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm. Mayur Vihar reported 16 mn 4.5 mm in two separate spells, reported Business Standard.
The Yamuna river has been overflowing with water due to heavy rain since September 2, reaching its third-highest water level ever recorded in 63 years on September 3, at 207.43 meters. Several low-lying areas around the river were reported to be flooded as water entered some of the relief camps meant for evacuees in the national capital.