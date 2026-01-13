Air Pollution Puts Older Diabetics at Greater Heart Risk in India — Here’s Why

Air Pollution Raises Global Heart Risks

Air pollution is a major global health threat to the life of every human being across the globe, with estimates suggesting that nearly 99% of the total population of the world is exposed to ambient air that exceeds safe standards. This exposure significantly increases the risk of heart disease and stroke. Long-term exposure to tiny particles in the air (PM2.5) is also associated with millions of deaths each year, of which the major share of deaths is due to heart disease. Also at high risk of complications are diabetics.