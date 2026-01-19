Why NCAP 2.0 Must Shift Focus to PM2.5

India’s NCAP Initiative

Launched in 2019 to improve air quality across non-attainment and million-plus cities/urban agglomerations across 24 states/union territories, NCAP initially targeted 20–30% reduction in particulate pollution using 2017–18 as the baseline and revised to 40% reduction in meeting PM10 by 2026. An independent review by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), 'Tracing the Hazy Air 2025', assessed ambient air quality trends up to 2024 finds that only a subset of NCAP cities have achieved the initial 20–30% PM10 reduction milestone, while significant gaps persist in monitoring coverage, data quality and reporting inconsistencies across cities. Although cities have utilised over 67% of allocated funds for road dust management, spending on industries (1%), domestic fuel (1%), public outreach (1%) and capacity building and monitoring (4%) remains minimal. As a result, fund utilisation has been disproportionate, with a predominant focus on PM10 only.