Air Pollution Kills 9 Mn Lives Yearly as Warming Intensifies Global Risks

Another WHO Report published in 2023 attributed 37% of heat-related deaths to human-induced . Heat-related deaths among those over 65 have risen by 70% in two decades. In 2020, 98mn more experienced food insecurity compared to the 1981–2010 average. The WHO also projected 250 000 additional yearly deaths by the 2030s due to climate change impacts on diseases like malaria and coastal flooding. However, modelling challenges persist, especially around capturing risks like drought and migration pressures.