Delhi Air Quality Improves Slightly to 'Very Poor'; GRAP-3 Measures Still on Hold

Delhi’s air quality indicated slight improvement on the morning of November 10 with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 345 as of 8 am, after recording the season’s high of 391 on November 9.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) sub-committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) met Sunday evening to review the situation after the daily average AQI remained at the higher end of the “very poor” range.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) predicted that the air quality is likely to remain in the same category in the coming days. However, considering the improving trend and forecasts, the sub-committee decided that Stage 3 restrictions of GRAP are not necessary at present. Measures under Stages 1 and 2 will continue in the National Capital Region, according to HT.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 379, Alipur 360, Ashok Vihar 367, Bawana 412, Burari Crossing 389, Chandni Chowk 360, Dwarka Sector-8 356, ITO 367, Jahangirpuri 389, Mundka 378, Narela 368, Okhla Phase 2 348, Patparganj 376, Punjabi Bagh 324, R.K. Puram 363, Rohini 390 and Sonia Vihar 369.
Rahul, a resident from Delhi told ANI that the city’s pollution is very high, causing breathing difficulties and eye irritation. With the air quality plunging to the severe category after Diwali, ophthalmologists have observed a 60% surge in such cases, blaming the toxic cocktail of smoke, particulate matter and chemical residues from firecracker burning. They also warned that the dangerously high-level of pollution is not only harmful for the lungs, but for the eyes as well.
The air quality in Delhi plunged into the ‘severe’ category on November 9, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 391 at 7 am, according to CPCB.
Several parts of the city registered alarming pollution levels with AQI readings crossing the 400-mark.
The air quality in Delhi plunged into the ‘severe’ category on November 9. As per CPCB data on November 9, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 412, Alipur reported 415 and Bawana registered the highest level at 436. Chandni Chowk recorded an AQI of 409, while RK Puram and Patparganj logged 422 and 425, respectively. Sonia Vihar also recorded a ‘severe’ AQI of 415, indicating hazardous air conditions across the city, reported ANI.
Earlier on November 8, air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘very poor’ category in the morning as Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reading stood at 355 as of 8 a.m.
Calls for Policy Action
Meanwhile, Delhi Police detained people protesting at India Gate on November 9, demanding that the government formulate policies to curb air pollution in the national capital region.
New Delhi district DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla told ANI, “India Gate is not a protest site. The designated protest site in New Delhi is Jantar Mantar, as per the Supreme Court’s directions. That is why we have advised everyone to follow guidelines. At India Gate, people come along with their families to enjoy and it is a national monument. There are VIP routes here; we are deployed here regularly.”