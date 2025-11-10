Delhi Air Quality Improves Slightly to 'Very Poor'; GRAP-3 Measures Still on Hold

Rahul, a resident from Delhi told ANI that the city’s pollution is very high, causing breathing difficulties and eye irritation. With the air quality plunging to the severe category after Diwali, ophthalmologists have observed a 60% surge in such cases, blaming the toxic cocktail of smoke, particulate matter and chemical residues from firecracker burning. They also warned that the dangerously high-level of pollution is not only harmful for the lungs, but for the eyes as well.