  1. home
  2. Planet
  3. Climate
  4. Cyclone ditwah tamil nadu red alerts travel disruptions

Cyclone Ditwah to Hit Tamil Nadu November 30; Red Alerts, Travel Disruptions Ahead

Red alerts issued as Cyclone Ditwah approaches Tamil Nadu, causing travel disruptions

O
Outlook Planet Desk
Curated by: Sonali Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Photo by IMAGO / Xinhua
Cyclone Ditwah’s approach brings heavy rain and strong winds to Tamil Nadu Photo by IMAGO / Xinhua
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Cyclone Ditwah progressing north-northwest, expected to hit Tamil Nadu November 30.

  • IMD issues red alerts; heavy rains, strong winds forecast for coastal areas.

  • Flights cancelled, travellers stranded; authorities deploy relief and coordinate safety measures.

Cyclone Ditwah is progressing towards the north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, prompting authorities to tighten safety measures across the region. According to Hindustan Times, precautionary measures have already started taking place including large-scale relief deployment, flight cancellations and holiday declarations for educational institutions.

Cyclone Ditwah is expected to make landfall on the early morning of November 30 in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh coasts. T

Big Bets On Small Nuclear

31 October 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

he India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest update stated that the cyclonic storm has moved north-northwestwards with the speed of 7 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 11.30 pm on November 28 over the same region, “near latitude 9.0°N andlongitude 80.8°E, about 70 km northwest of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 170 km northwest of Batticaloa (Sri Lanka), 240km south-southeast of Karaikal (India), 350 km south-southeast of Puducherry(India) and 450 km south of Chennai (India)."

null - null
Cyclone Ditwah Heads Towards Tamil Nadu & Andhra; IMD Issues Fresh Alerts | Check Details Here

BY Outlook Planet Desk

Flights Cancelled Amid Ditwah

According to PTI, Chennai Airport has cancelled 54 scheduled flights considering the approaching cyclone. The IMD has forecast extremely heavy rain and strong winds for the next two days, prompting the airport to suspend several services.

According to The New Indian Express, about 300 passengers, including around 150 Tamilians travelling from Dubai to India via Sri Lanka, have been stranded at Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport for the last three days after Cyclone Ditwah forced the cancellation of multiple flights to Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin instructed the Public Department Secretary to work with the Indian Embassy in Colombo to assist those stranded over there.

Since then, officials have met with representatives of the Indian High Commission to guarantee the safe return of Tamils who are stranded in Sri Lanka. In addition, the government has requested prompt assistance for travellers who are experiencing difficulties at the airport.

Related Content
Related Content
Cyclone Montha in Andhra Pradesh - Photo by AP
Cyclone Montha Causes ₹5,265 Cr Damage in Andhra Pradesh Amid ₹829 Cr Crop Loss

BY Outlook Planet Desk

Cyclone Warning Colour Codes

The IMD uses a colour-coding system for cyclones that is categorised by green signifying ‘no warning’, yellow to indicate ‘be aware’, orange to ‘be prepared’ and red to signalling ‘take action’.

From typical weather to extremely severe weather that necessitates an immediate evacuation, each colour represents a different degree of risk and urgency.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×