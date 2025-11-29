Cyclone Ditwah to Hit Tamil Nadu November 30; Red Alerts, Travel Disruptions Ahead

he India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest update stated that the cyclonic storm has moved north-northwestwards with the speed of 7 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 11.30 pm on November 28 over the same region, “near latitude 9.0°N andlongitude 80.8°E, about 70 km northwest of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 170 km northwest of Batticaloa (Sri Lanka), 240km south-southeast of Karaikal (India), 350 km south-southeast of Puducherry(India) and 450 km south of Chennai (India)."