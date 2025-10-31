Cyclone Montha Causes ₹5,265 Cr Damage in Andhra Pradesh Amid ₹829 Cr Crop Loss

According to the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Montha has weakened but still persists over central Chhattisgarh and nearby regions. The IMD said the system is currently moving northwestwards and is likely to weaken further in the next few hours. Meanwhile, another weather system — a “depression over the east central Arabian Sea” — has been moving slowly northwards at a speed of about 3 kmph over the past six hours, reported Mint.