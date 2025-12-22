Human–Wildlife Conflict in Focus as Centre Reviews Tiger, Elephant Conservation Strategy

National Tiger Conservation Authority reviews tiger and elephant conservation measures amid rising wildlife conflicts.
Project Cheetah expansion approved, landscape-level planning and community participation emphasised.
Human-wildlife conflict highlighted, stressing integrated management and coexistence strategies nationwide.
The National Tiger Conservation Authority appraised the expansion of Project Cheetah and reviewed measures to address human-wildlife conflict at high-level meetings chaired by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav at the Sundarbans Tiger Reserve on December 21, reported PTI.
The 28th meeting of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the 22nd Steering Committee meeting of Project Elephant brought together officials, scientists and field experts from tiger and elephant range states to review progress and future strategies, the environment ministry said in a statement.
Chairing the NTCA meeting, Yadav underscored the importance of science-based management, landscape-level planning, community participation and inter-state coordination in India's globally recognised tiger conservation model.
The meeting focused on challenges faced by tiger reserves. Measures to address human-tiger conflict, including a three-pronged strategy and the project 'Management of Tigers Outside Tiger Reserves', were highlighted, the statement said.
Issues such as staff shortages, financial constraints, habitat degradation and invasive species management were also reviewed, with directions issued for follow-ups.
The NTCA ratified decisions of its technical committee, including approval of tiger conservation plans, extension and expansion of Project Cheetah, tiger translocation, prey augmentation, landscape management planning, carnivore health management training programmes and inputs on proposals placed before the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (NBW).
Updates were presented on compliance with directions by the NBW, including expansion of Project Cheetah to Gandhisagar Wildlife Sanctuary and Banni grassland in Gujarat, and the progress of the initiatives supported by the National Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA).
Preparations for the proposed Global Big Cat Summit were also reviewed.
The minister reviewed ongoing NTCA activities, including progress under the sixth cycle of the All India Tiger Estimation, commencement of ground surveys from November 2025, landscape-level training programmes and international cooperation under Project Cheetah, including visits by delegations from South Africa, Namibia and Botswana.
The Project Elephant Steering Committee confirmed the action taken on decisions of its previous meeting and reviewed regional action plans for elephant conservation in southern and northeastern India, identifying priority areas for coordinated inter-state action.
The committee examined updates on the 'All-India Synchronised Elephant Estimation', progress under the Model Elephant Conservation Plan for the Nilgiri Elephant Reserve and ongoing work on DNA profiling of captive elephants, with emphasis on strengthening scientific management and welfare standards.
A comprehensive review of human-elephant conflict was undertaken, including findings from studies on conflict drivers and mitigation measures, and the status of compensation mechanisms adopted by states.
The committee also discussed evaluation of elephant population estimation methods, conservation strategies for the Ripu-Chirang Elephant Reserve and future action plans, including management effectiveness evaluation of elephant reserves with CAMPA support and a proposed study on elephant corridors and conflict hotspots in the Bandhavgarh region.
On the occasion, Yadav released six publications, including reports and journals on Project Cheetah, the sixth cycle of the All India Tiger Estimation, India's tiger conservation framework, biodiversity in tiger reserves and best practices in captive elephant management.
This leads to injuries, deaths and economic losses for communities, highlighting the need for integrated land-use planning and coexistence strategies.
(With inputs from PTI.)