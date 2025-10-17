Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav Urges G20 to Act on Climate Ambition & Equity

Bhupender Yadav stresses G20 must bridge ambition and climate action implementation.
UNEP report warns current pledges insufficient to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
Developing countries need finance, capacity building and technology transfer urgently.
The G20 must act a bridge between ambition and implementation of climate action, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said while speaking at the G20 Environment Ministers’ Meeting in Cape Town on October 17.
According to a news release by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the minister urged that the G20 must ensure that every nation’s contribution is respected and every nation’s capacity is enhanced.
“We must reaffirm the principles of ‘Common but differentiated responsibilities and Respective Capabilities’. Finance to developing countries to meet the vital environmental challenges needs to be honoured as an onerous duty rather than a mere promise because equality is not a privilege—it is a right,” he said in the news release by the environment ministry.
The ministry also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address at the G20 Summit last, highlighted the relevance of going “back to the basics” and the importance of integrating it with our “march to the future”. “Ecosystem-based solutions and futuristic technologies must converge to create a sustainable future. Knowledge sharing, capacity building, technology co-development and transfer will play a significant role in attaining sustainability,” he stated.
The Minister advocated a ‘whole-of-the-society’ approach and ‘pro-planet lifestyle choices’ of individuals shall be most relevant for achieving meaningful and tangible outcomes.
“We sincerely appreciate and fully support the people-centric, holistic, integrated and collaborative approach proposed by the South African Presidency,” he added.
G20 Climate Action Needed
According to UN Environment Programme’s (UNEP) Emissions Gap Report 2024, the G20 member states minus the African Union accounted for 77% of emissions in 2023. Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across the G20 members also increased in 2023. The six largest GHG emitters accounted for 63% of global GHG emissions.
By contrast, least developed countries accounted for only 3%, the report highlighted. The UNEP report also emphasises how urgent it is that G20 countries step up their climate action.
The report highlights the need for more rapid and equitable climate commitments, warning that current pledges are insufficient to keep warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius due to rising global GHG emissions.