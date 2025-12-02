India Records Lower Power Production in November Amid Weak Cooling & Industrial Demand

“Over the next five years, ICRA expects the electricity demand to achieve a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 6—6.5%, driven by the demand from rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), green hydrogen (GH) and the increase in data centre capacity,” said Vikram V, Vice President & Co-group head (corporate ratings) at ICRA in a webinar, reported Business Standard, adding that these three segments are expected to contribute to 20–25 % of the incremental demand over the next five-year period from FY26 to FY30.