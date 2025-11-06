India Leads Global Rise in Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Adds 165 Mn Tonnes in a Year

India led global GHG emission increase with 165 mn tonnes in 2024.
Energy sector remains biggest emitter, driven by heavy coal dependence.
UNEP warns current global policies risk 2.8 degrees Celsius warming by 2100.
India has emerged as the world’s largest contributor to the rise in global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions between 2023 and 2024, according to the latest United Nations Emissions Gap Report released by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). The report, titled Off Target stated that India added nearly 165mn tonnes of GHGs in the last year—surpassing China and Russia in the absolute increase of emissions, as reported by Down To Earth.
While India’s per-capita emissions remain among the lowest globally, the country’s total emissions continue to climb sharply, raising concerns ahead of the upcoming COP30 climate summit in Brazil’s Belém. Environmental analysts say that the steep rise reflects a complex interplay between development goals, energy dependence, and policy delays.
Energy and Industry Behind Surge
The energy sector remains India’s largest emitter, responsible for nearly 76% of national GHG output, followed by agriculture and industrial processes, according to the government’s own submissions, reported The Economic Times. The country’s immense reliance on coal-based power generation—which supplies over 70% of electricity—continues to be the primary source of carbon emissions.
The industrial sector, particularly steel and cement, also contributes heavily. According to Associated Press, India’s steel industry still depends on coal-intensive blast furnaces, which generate significant emissions. The country’s scrap recycling ecosystem remains informal, and high-quality iron ore is scarce. Similarly, citing a July 2024 Climate Risk Horizons report, Mongabay India reported that India’s industrial infrastructure remains less energy-efficient than that of other major economies, leading to higher carbon intensity per unit of production. Mongabay India revealed that the energy consumption by heavy industries shows only 6% of their consumption was met with renewable energy sources.
The Road Ahead
The Emissions Gap Report 2025 report stated that the current global policies put the world on track for 2.8 degrees Celsius warming by century’s end—well above the 1.5 degrees Celsius limit set in Paris. According to a 2023 Observer Research Foundation report, India must create the right conditions for sustainable economic growth and ensure a people-positive energy transition, particularly salient in the context of communities that are dependent on fossil fuels industries.