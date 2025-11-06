India Leads Global Rise in Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Adds 165 Mn Tonnes in a Year

The industrial sector, particularly steel and cement, also contributes heavily. According to Associated Press, India’s steel industry still depends on coal-intensive blast furnaces, which generate significant emissions. The country’s scrap recycling ecosystem remains informal, and high-quality iron ore is scarce. Similarly, citing a July 2024 Climate Risk Horizons report, Mongabay India reported that India’s industrial infrastructure remains less energy-efficient than that of other major economies, leading to higher carbon intensity per unit of production. Mongabay India revealed that the energy consumption by heavy industries shows only 6% of their consumption was met with renewable energy sources.