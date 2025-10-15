World Off Track to Meet 2030 Zero Deforestation Goal by 63%, Says Report

The report also talks about the progress on reforestation, reporting at least 10.6 million hectares of deforested and degraded land under active restoration. This represents about 5.4% of global reforestation potential (a measure of areas that can be reforested after being completely deforested) and only 0.3% of the global biophysical forest restoration potential (a measure of degraded or deforested area), falling far short of the 30% target set in Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. Roughly two-thirds of this area (about seven million hectares) is in tropical regions, 3.3 million hectares are in temperate zones, and 250 thousand hectares are in boreal forests.