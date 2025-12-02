Floods and Landslides Kill Nearly 800 in Southeast Asia, Rescue Underway

Floods and landslides kill nearly 800 across Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia.
Rescuers struggle to reach stranded residents amid blocked roads and debris.
Experts link unprecedented rainfall and flooding to climate change impacts globally.
The floods and landslides induced by cyclones in Indonesia claimed more than 600 lives on December 1 as rescuers strived to clear roads and the improved weather conditions revealed that about 800 people have lost their lives in Southeast Asia, according to Reuters.
Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand experienced devastation after a rare tropical storm formed in the Malacca Strait unleashed torrential rains and wind gusts for a week that hampered efforts to reach people stranded by mudslides and high floodwaters.
At least 176 have been killed in Thailand and three in Malaysia, while the death toll climbed to 604 in Indonesia on Monday with 464 missing, reported Reuters citing official figures.
While hundreds of people in Palembayan, West Sumatra, cleared the roads of mud, fallen trees, and other debris, others attempted to retrieve motorcycles and crucial documents from their damaged homes.
Men in camouflage outfits sifted through piles of mangled poles, concrete and sheet metal roofing as pickup trucks packed with people drove around looking for missing family members and handing out water to people, some trudging through knee-deep mud.
Rebuilding Amid Loss
According to Reuters, the government's recovery efforts include restoring roads, bridges and telecommunications services. Over 28,000 homes have been damaged in Indonesia and 1.5mn people affected, according to the disaster agency.
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto visited the three affected provinces on December 1 and praised residents for their spirit in the face of what he called a catastrophe.
"There are roads that are still cut off, but we're doing everything we can to overcome difficulties," he told Reuters in North Sumatra.
"We face this disaster with resilience and solidarity. Our nation is strong right now, able to overcome this," he added.
What Caused the Floods?
According to Al Jazeera, communities across South and Southeast Asia, in countries including Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines, have all been hit recently, following weeks of heavy rains and deadly tropical storms across the region.
Recent floods in several countries worsened due to tropical storms. Typhoon Koto triggered severe flash floods and landslides in the Philippines. Cyclone Senyar hit northern Sumatra in Indonesia, and Cyclone Ditwah caused significant damage in Sri Lanka. Steve Turton, an adjunct professor of environmental geography at Central Queensland University told Al Jazeera that a common challenge in the region is that communities were overwhelmed by the heavy rainfall. This led to further problems, including landslides.
“All around the world where we get these tropical systems, whether you call them typhoons or hurricanes or tropical cyclones, they are producing more rain than they’ve ever produced,” Turton told Al Jazeera. “And that’s because of climate change.”