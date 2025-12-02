Floods and Landslides Kill Nearly 800 in Southeast Asia, Rescue Underway

Recent floods in several countries worsened due to tropical storms. Typhoon Koto triggered severe flash floods and landslides in the Philippines. Cyclone Senyar hit northern Sumatra in Indonesia, and Cyclone Ditwah caused significant damage in Sri Lanka. Steve Turton, an adjunct professor of environmental geography at Central Queensland University told Al Jazeera that a common challenge in the region is that communities were overwhelmed by the heavy rainfall. This led to further problems, including landslides.