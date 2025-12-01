MNRE Urges Power Regulator to Delay Stricter Rules for Renewable Energy Producers—Here’s Why

According to another report by Rystad Energy published in July 2025, India added a record 22 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity in the first half of 2025, marking a 57% increase from the 14.2 GW installed in the same period in 2024. The new capacity includes 18.4 GW of solar, 3.5 GW of wind and 250 megawatts (MW) of bioenergy. This rapid growth shows why India increasingly needs storage-supported grid to keep power supply stable and reliable.