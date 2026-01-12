Climate Stress Accelerates Tree Loss Across Australia’s Forests, Says Report

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) has also reported that climate stress is weakening forest carbon sinks. According to the FAO’s Global Forest Resources Assessment 2020 report, the world’s total growing stock of trees slightly declined from 560 bn cubic metres in 1990 to 557 bn cubic metres in 2020, reflecting a net loss in forest area. However, growing stock and biomass per unit area have increased globally, with tropical forests in South America, Central America, and Africa holding the highest density.