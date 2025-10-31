Tree Loss from Fires Peaks Globally in 2024, India Among Most Prone

In addition, the FSI website mentioned that large areas of forests are affected by fires of varying intensity and extent every year. Based on the forest inventory records, 54.40% of forests in India are exposed to occasional fires, 7.49% to moderately frequent fires and 2.40% to high incidence levels while 35.71% of India’s forests have not yet been exposed to fires of any real significance. Precious forest resources including carbon locked in the biomass is lost due to forest fires every year, which adversely impact the flow of goods and services from forests.