Women Join Uttar Pradesh’s Development: Education & Skills Lead To Businesses Intro

Women have great ideas when it comes to starting their own business. But the real challenge is not ideation; it lies in raising capital to implement and advance it. Another challenge is to get the right information and gain access to necessary facilities. If a state promotes policies that encourage entrepreneurship, then it can help meet these needs. Uttar Pradesh is doing precisely that. The state has placed focus on similar support for women-led startups and small industries.
The state of Uttar Pradesh has over 24,000 startup units. As per the available information, almost 50 per cent of them are led by women. The number of women-led startups in Uttar Pradesh stands at over 12,000. This proportionate participation of women entrepreneurs highlights their growing role in establishing their own enterprises in the state.
From Idea To Execution: Policies That Deliver
The Uttar Pradesh Startup Policy 2026 has great initiatives for women entrepreneurs. Under the policy, there is a provision for a 50 per cent additional incentive on the grant amount for approved prototypes and seed capital for eligible startups led by women. Once they fulfil the eligibility conditions of the policy, they become eligible to avail this benefit.
The assistance they get for prototypes is very useful in developing the product’s initial sample. As the basis for shaping a business is mostly centred around seed capital, the policy also has a provision for financial support for enterprises through seed funds, credit guarantees, and a fund of funds.
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Opportunities in Uttar Pradesh are not limited to startups alone, but the state's policy also promotes micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The policy provides female entrepreneurs with higher interest subsidies. Under the policy, women are also eligible for a 100 per cent stamp duty exemption across all of Uttar Pradesh. This can offer relief in the cost of setting up an industry.
New Role Of Technology
In Uttar Pradesh, under the 'Namo Drone Didi' initiative, women who are associated with self-help groups and Primary Agricultural Credit Societies are getting training as drone pilots. This attempt opens new technology-based job and livelihood opportunities in rural areas. Women are now receiving training for tasks that were not counted among standard employment options in villages until recently.
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The participation of women in the state’s labour force has increased from a paltry 12 per cent to 36 per cent now. Not just running their own enterprises, women's inclusion in the workforce is also an important aspect of economic participation. A woman's business not only generates income for her, but it can also create new opportunities for products, services, employment, and skills in her surrounding area.
For a woman, while advancing in working life is very important, other aspects of her life are also as important to her. The state offers support during the maternity period under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana. They get assistance of Rs 5,000 for the first child, and Rs 6,000 is provided if the second child is a girl. Other efforts are also being taken to increase women's economic participation in Uttar Pradesh.
Women learning new work with the help of good training and financial assistance opens the way for them to start a business. Policy concessions made by the state government provide them support to advance it. With advanced access to these facilities in the state, more women are now turning their skills and ideas into successful businesses.