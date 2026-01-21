Will Continue to Operate as We Do, Nothing Changes: Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa on Deepinder Goyal’s Resignation

Albinder Dhindsa will lead Blinkit while serving as the new Eternal Group CEO
Deepinder Goyal is transitioning to focus on high-risk, non-public experimental ventures
Eternal net profit surged 73% to ₹102 crore for the December 2025 quarter
Albinder Dhindsa, now CEO of quick commerce platform Blinkit, will continue to lead the company even after taking charge as Group CEO of Eternal. This follows Eternal CEO Deepinder Goyal’s decision to step down from his role, effective February 1, and appoint Dhindsa as his successor.
“We will continue to operate the way we are currently operating. As a team, Akshant [CFO of Eternal] and I will continue to do what we are doing, including me leading the Blinkit business. There are no changes to expect,” Dhindsa said on an analyst call when asked whether any internal leadership changes would follow Deepinder’s exit.
When asked whether Deepinder would continue in the same role or if, over the medium to long term, more responsibilities would be transitioned to Albinder, Dhindsa said on an analyst call, “That is not the plan. Deepinder will remain involved in the same way he has been. There is a lot to build right now, and most of our businesses, including food delivery, are still very young.”
In a letter to shareholders, Goyal said that he recently found himself drawn to a set of new ideas that involve significantly higher-risk exploration and experimentation. These are the kinds of ideas that are better pursued outside a public company like Eternal.
“If these ideas belonged inside Eternal’s strategic scope, I would have pursued them within the company. They do not. Eternal deserves to remain focused, and disciplined, while exploring new areas of growth that are relevant to its current line of business,” he added.
This transition allows Eternal to remain sharply focused, while giving Goyal the space to explore ideas that do not fit Eternal’s risk profile, the CEO wrote to shareholders.
In its Q3 results, the company reported a 73% year-on-year jump in net profit to ₹102 crore for the October–December quarter of FY26, up from ₹59 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from core operations surged 201% to ₹16,315 crore, compared with ₹5,405 crore a year earlier.
“Margin expansion was driven by supply chain efficiencies, a favourable mix shift towards long-tail categories and operating leverage. This reflects the natural evolution of a maturing quick commerce business. What is notable is that we delivered these gains despite heightened competitive intensity in recent months,” Dhindsa wrote in a letter to shareholders.
Eternal’s quick commerce business also posted an Adjusted EBITDA profit of ₹4 crore, compared with a loss of ₹156 crore in the previous quarter.
However, the company’s store network stood at 2,027 at the end of the quarter, falling short of the guidance of 2,100 stores. The company claimed that extended GRAP regulations in the Delhi-NCR region, which imposed pollution-related restrictions, operational constraints during the festive period slowed the process. “This is a timing issue. The stores we didn't open in Q3 will open in Q4. We remain on track for 3,000 stores by March 2027.”