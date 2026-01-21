Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Renewables Sector Highlights Need for Stable Policy, Long-Term Capital

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman X/@Ministry of Finance

Budget 2026 Expectations Live: The Union Budget for FY27 is set to present by Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, Sunday. The 2026 budget marks Sitharaman's 9th consecutive budget presentation, second only to Morarji Desai who presented the most number of budgets. The Economic Survey, tabled a day prior to the Budget, will be presented by Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran. The Parliament session for the Budget will commence from January 28 till April 2.

LIVE UPDATES

21 Jan 2026, 03:16:02 pm IST Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Budget 2026 Should Focus on Tax Simplicity and Predictability, Says Ram Medury "If Budget 2026 moves toward a simpler New Tax Regime with clear savings incentives, along with GST simplification and sustained spending on infrastructure, green energy and MSMEs, confidence can improve. Predictable policies can help businesses invest in growth, and households can plan better. To sum up, a fair and globally competitive tax system is our aspiration for Budget 2026 which strengthens both growth and long term wealth creation," said Ram Medury, Founder & CEO, Maxiom Wealth.

21 Jan 2026, 03:00:17 pm IST Budget 2026 Expectations Live: EV Sector Pushes for Charging, Battery Infrastructure Focus Prince Arora, Partner – Financial Due Diligence, BDO India, said the EV ecosystem has reached a stage where scale will be driven more by supply-side infrastructure than demand incentives. “The EV ecosystem is at a stage where scale will be dictated not by demand incentives, but by infrastructure,” he noted. Arora called for Budget focus on charging infrastructure, battery recycling, and domestic manufacturing of key components, adding that shifting incentives towards ecosystem builders would improve long-term viability, investor confidence and accelerate EV adoption.

21 Jan 2026, 02:44:53 pm IST Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Digital Asset Sector Pushes for Tax Rationalisation Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex, said India’s crypto investors are adopting a more disciplined, long-term approach, creating an opportunity for regulations to reflect this maturity. “Reducing TDS to 0.1% and allowing loss offsetting could lower friction, encourage responsible participation, and support a transparent, compliant and sustainable crypto ecosystem in India,” Patel added. Patel noted that while formal recognition in 2022 was a milestone, high transaction TDS and tax rigidities have pushed activity offshore, limiting transparency and prudent portfolio management.

21 Jan 2026, 02:20:19 pm IST Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Fintech Sector Looks for Budget Support on Infrastructure, MSMEs Rohit Mahajan, Founder and Managing Partner, plutos ONE, said fintech should be embraced as the backbone of the country’s economy. “With over 12bn monthly UPI transactions and digital payments representing more than 75% of total retail transaction volume, we have now reached a point where our focus must be on strengthening core rail infrastructure,” he added. Mahajan emphasised the need for investment in resiliency, cybersecurity and interoperability, along with support for MSMEs through data-led financial products, to make Indian fintech globally competitive.

21 Jan 2026, 01:52:49 pm IST Budget 2026 Expectations Live: AI Start-ups Seek Funding, Talent Support Ankush Sabharwal, Founder and CEO, CoRover, said AI start-ups look forward to the budget’s focus on fostering innovation and accelerating technology sector growth. “We expect targeted funding and grants for AI R&D, aligning with global trends that attract over $100bn in annual investment,” he added. Sabharwal highlighted the need for infrastructure support, skill development to address a 2mn strong talent gap, and a balanced approach to build a robust AI ecosystem, contributing to India’s $5trn economy goal by 2027.

21 Jan 2026, 01:33:38 pm IST Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Employment Sector Calls for GST Relief, Job Readiness Focus Neeraj Jain, CFO, Quess Corp, said Budget 2026 should focus on improving job quality and formalisation, not just numbers. “Ultimately, growth must be measured not just by GDP, but by the quality and sustainability of employment created,” he added. Jain further stated that rationalising the 18% GST on manpower staffing, aligning Section 80JJAA with the Employment Linked Incentive framework, and ensuring predictable tax assessments would lower barriers to formal employment, expand social security coverage, and support sustainable workforce growth.

21 Jan 2026, 01:11:22 pm IST Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Renewable Energy Industry Flags Financing, Policy Gaps Ahead of Budget Vinay Thadani, Director and CEO, GREW Solar, said Budget 2026 must look beyond capacity addition and focus on building a stronger renewable energy ecosystem for long-term growth. “As India enters a phase of large-scale renewable deployment, Budget 2026 needs to move beyond a sole focus on capacity addition and pay closer attention to the ecosystem that supports sustained growth,” he said. Thadani added that limited access to long-term, affordable finance and the need for stable, predictable tariff and incentive frameworks remain key gaps that should be addressed to strengthen investor confidence.

21 Jan 2026, 12:50:44 pm IST Budget 2026 Expectations Live: NBFCs Urge Policy Support for Liquidity, Digital Lending & Credit Expansion Abhimanyu Munjal, MD & CEO of Hero FinCorp said Budget 2026 presents an opportunity to strengthen India’s inclusive credit ecosystem by improving liquidity access for NBFCs and expanding avenues for long-term capital. He said continued policy support, along with a balanced operating environment, would be crucial to accelerate credit flow to underserved segments. Munjal also highlighted the need for simpler compliance norms and stronger incentives for digital lending to deepen financial inclusion for MSMEs and first-time borrowers. “With the right balance of innovation and risk governance, NBFCs can play a bigger role in driving consumption, entrepreneurship and employment growth across India,” he added.

21 Jan 2026, 12:36:52 pm IST Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Startup Ecosystem Seeks Policy Stability, Easier Compliance & Long-Term Capital Sandesh Sharda of Gro More Portfolio Management LLC and Titan – Ideabaaz said Budget 2026 presents an opportunity to unlock the next phase of growth for India’s startup ecosystem through stable policies, simpler compliance norms and better access to long-term capital. He said continued support for technology- and impact-driven enterprises would help strengthen India’s position as a global innovation hub and enable founders to build sustainable, world-class businesses from India. “If policy stability is ensured and long-term capital is encouraged, startups can accelerate job creation, innovation and global competitiveness,” he added.

21 Jan 2026, 11:59:53 am IST Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Call for Stronger Home Loan Tax Relief, Simpler Borrower Disclosures Vikas Tarachandani, Co-founder of SURE said Budget 2026 should strengthen tax benefits on home loans to improve affordability for Indian households, for whom housing loans remain the largest long-term financial commitment. He also stressed the need for simpler, borrower-friendly disclosures by lenders on interest rate calculations and future changes, saying clearer loan terms could help reduce overpayment and improve household financial resilience. “If we make loan terms easier to understand, we can meaningfully reduce overpayment at a national level and improve household financial resilience,” he added.

21 Jan 2026, 11:40:43 am IST Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Focus Needed on Job Creation, Economic Resilience and Long-Term Capital Amid Global Uncertainty Dr Partha Chatterjee, Dean of Academics and Professor of Economics, Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCRs aid Budget 2026 should protect gains from strong growth and easing inflation while shifting focus to better-quality growth through jobs, wages and rural demand. He added that the budget must also prepare the economy for global uncertainty by strengthening resilience, reducing risks for producers, exporters and MSMEs, and promoting long-term investment. “The real test is improving the quality of growth—jobs, wages and rural demand—so the benefits are durable and widely shared,” he said.

21 Jan 2026, 10:55:18 am IST Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Life Insurance Sector Calls for GST Exemption and Clarity on Incentives "In 2025, India’s insurance ecosystem underwent a structural transformation starting with Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha reforms unlocking 100 % FDI % which will enhance capital availability, global competitiveness, and product diversity," Prantik Mitra, director, Client Advisory Group, Alliance Insurance Brokers, said. Mitra urge for GST exemption on indivisual life and health premiums and clarity on tax incentives. The industry also looks forward to progress on composite licensing, reduced operational costs, and support the development of simpler, bundled products that are easier for customers to understand and afford, he added.

21 Jan 2026, 10:26:02 am IST Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Compound Livestock Feed Manufacturers Association Urge for Tax Rationalisation and Digital Infrastructure "The Union Budget 2026–27 is expected to play an important role in shaping the next phase of growth for India’s livestock sector," Divya Kumar Gulati, chairman, CLFMA said. The industry calls for continued support under Pradhan Mantry Matsya Sampada Yojana to sustain export push alongside higher allocations for hatcheries and seed production, Gulati added. He also called for digital infrastructure and climate-resilient climate-resilient aquaculture to help scale operations. The industry is expecting further duty relief on pond and hatchery equipment, quality feed inputs, and cold-chain and processing infrastructure, along with better GST rationalisation.

21 Jan 2026, 09:51:22 am IST Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Housing Industry Calls for Home Loan Tax Benefits, Afforable Housing "As India enters the next phase of urban and Tier-2 expansion, Budget 2026 is an opportunity to structurally boost housing demand. Continued focus on affordable housing, more practical home loan tax benefits, and faster approvals through digital governance will be critical to unlocking end-user confidence and sustaining momentum across the real estate sector," Praveen Sharma, chief executive officer, REA India said.