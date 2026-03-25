Who Is Kiran Mani? Ex-JioStar CEO to Become OpenAI’s APAC Boss

OpenAI names Kiran Mani to head Asia-Pacific growth amid surging demand for AI tools regionally
Mani becomes Managing Director in June, based in Singapore, reporting to Jason Kwon, overseeing Asia growth
The hire highlights OpenAI’s Asia focus, as rising AI adoption and digital growth make the region crucial
OpenAI has appointed Kiran Mani to lead its Asia-Pacific expansion, stepping up its push into fast-growing AI markets. The move comes as demand for artificial intelligence tools rises sharply across the region.
Mani will take over as Managing Director in June. He will be based in Singapore and report to the chief Strategy Officer Jason Kwon, managing regional operations and guiding OpenAI’s growth strategy in Asia.
The appointment shows OpenAI’s focus on the region, where both consumers and businesses are increasingly using the AI tools. With its large population and fast digital growth, Asia has become a key market for the company.
Competition is also heating up, with rivals like Anthropic and Google working to expand their presence. Asia is quickly emerging as a major battleground for AI adoption and partnerships.
Who Is Kiran Mani?
Kiran Mani has over 20 years of experience in digital technology, working with consumer apps, cloud services, and media streaming. He has built and scaled products across multiple regions, giving him deep insight into diverse markets.
Before joining OpenAI, Mani led JioStar and managed Viacom18’s digital business, focusing on expanding streaming services and increasing online reach. His experience positions him to drive growth in the digital space.
Earlier in his career, Mani also held senior positions at Google, overseeing Android and Google Play across Asia-Pacific and Japan. He also worked with Microsoft and IBM in India, the United States and other regions.
Mani has a strong academic foundation in finance and business, complemented by leadership training through IBM’s global programme.
OpenAI Boosts Asia Growth
OpenAI is expanding its presence in India, having hired its first local government relations employee in 2024 and steadily expanded its team since.
In February, it also teamed up with Tata Group to develop artificial intelligence tools and set up data centre infrastructure.
Bringing in Kiran Mani adds experienced leadership in the region. The move signals OpenAI’s plan to grow across Asia in a more organised and hands-on way.