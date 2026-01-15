US to Pause Visas for 75 Countries from Next Week — Check Full List of Affected Nations Here

Trump administration to suspend visas from dozens of countries starting January 21, disrupting travel and plans.
The pause affects non-immigrant visas, raising global concerns amid the administration’s push to tighten immigration rules.
Reports says 75 countries will face the halt, covering Africa, Asia, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America.
Trump administration in the US has announced a suspension of visa processing for visitors from about 75 nations, according to a report by Fox News. The policy starts January 21 and may disrupt travel, education, work and family plans.
The reported pause applies to non-immigrant visas and comes amid the administration’s broader push to tighten immigration controls. While US officials have not publicly detailed timelines or exemptions, the scope of the suspension has raised concerns among affected nations.
According to the report, 75 countries are set to face the halt. The list spans Africa, Asia, Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America, cutting across both developing and middle-income economies.
Countries Affected List
The affected nations include Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan and Somalia, many of which already face strict US immigration scrutiny due to security and humanitarian concerns.
Several African countries are also on the list, which includes Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Uganda, Tanzania, Senegal, Sierra Leone and South Sudan. The suspension could disrupt travel for students, business visitors and families with US connections.
Latin American and Caribbean nations are also affected, with Brazil, Colombia, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Haiti, Cuba, Jamaica, Barbados, Grenada, Dominica and Saint Lucia reportedly included.
Europe and Central Asia are not spared either. Russia, Belarus, Moldova, Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Macedonia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan all appear on the list.
South and Southeast Asia also face restrictions, with Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Mongolia included. The move could affect tourism, education and short-term work plans across the region.
Immigration Policy Shift
The reported action aligns with Trump’s long-standing rhetoric on immigration. In November, he vowed to permanently pause immigration from what he termed “Third World Countries” following a deadly shooting near the White House involving an Afghan national.
Beyond visas, the administration has taken steps to end deportation protections for Somali nationals, a move that could hit communities in Minnesota hard. Officials say the change is intended to boost national security and protect the country’s economic interests.
A State Department spokesperson said existing authority would be used to block applicants likely to become a public financial burden. The administration has also expanded social media checks, adding another layer to an already strict vetting process.
If implemented as reported, the suspension marks one of the broadest visa pauses in recent US history, reshaping global travel ties with immediate effect.