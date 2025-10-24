Amid H-1B Visa Row, New Study Finds Indian Immigrants as Most Beneficial for US Economy

According to the study published by Daniel Di Martino, each Indian immigrant reduces the national debt by more than $1.6 million over 30 years and boosts gross domestic product (GDP) more than any other group. Following the Indians are Chinese immigrants, who are reportedly responsible for lowering the debt by over $800,000 per person. After the Chinese are Filipinos whose number stands at $600,000, the study pointed out. In addition to that, Colombians and Venezuelans also contribute positively reducing the debt by $500,000 and $400,000, respectively.