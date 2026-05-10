US Proposes to Hike Minimum Wages for Hiring H1B Workers

The new rule, which is now open to public comments till May 26, seeks to increase the prevailing wages for entry-level workers to USD 97,746, a hike of 33.39 per cent over the old rates, USD 123,212 (Level II, 24.47 per cent), USD 147,333 (Level III, 20.79 per cent), and USD 175,464 (Level IV, 21.68 per cent). The prevailing wages differ from city to city.