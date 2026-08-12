Russia’s Fuel Crisis Deepens: Why Moscow Is Turning To Indian Gasoline

More Indian Shipments Could Follow

Additional cargoes appear to be following the same route. The tanker Varg loaded nearly 40,000 tonnes of gasoline at Vadinar on July 6 and is believed to have transferred the cargo at Damietta later that month. Another tanker, Photon, departed Vadinar on July 13 before transferring its cargo to the Russian-flagged Talisman at Damietta on July 28-29.