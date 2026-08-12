India’s Richest Family Businesses Add ₹30 Lakh Cr; Ambanis Still On Top

Ambani family’s wealth stood at ₹25.8 lakh crore despite an 8.5% decline.
Adani family ranked second overall with ₹19.6 lakh crore, leading first-generation entrepreneurs.
India’s top family businesses are now worth ₹138 lakh crore, up 27.5% since 2024.
Mukesh Ambani’s family has retained its position as India’s richest business family, with a wealth of ₹25.8 lakh crore, despite an 8.5% decline, according to the 2026 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses list released on August 11.
The Gautam Adani family emerged as the richest among first-generation entrepreneurs, with a wealth of ₹19.6 lakh crore. Airtel promoter Sunil Bharti Mittal ranked third overall with ₹12.1 lakh crore, followed by Kumar Mangalam Birla with ₹8.14 lakh crore, according to the report.
The combined value of India’s top family businesses has reached ₹138 lakh crore, or $1.46 trillion. According to Hurun India founder and chief researcher Anas Rahman Junaid, this would make the group of businesses equivalent to the world’s 18th-largest economy if considered as a country.
Family Businesses Add ₹30 Lakh Crore Since 2024
India’s leading family businesses have added nearly ₹30 lakh crore in value since the 2024 edition of the list. Their combined value has increased 27.5% over the period, equivalent to around ₹4,076 crore being added every day.
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The growth has outpaced the performance of the Nifty 50 and Sensex over the same period. The report said the combined value of these businesses is now larger than the GDP of countries including the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland and Poland.
The Jindal family recorded the biggest absolute increase in wealth over three years, adding ₹3.3 lakh crore to reach ₹8.02 lakh crore, a 70% rise.
Newer Families, Generational Shift Gain Ground
The Ahuja family of Shahi Exports recorded the strongest three-year wealth growth, with its fortune jumping 352% to ₹37,500 crore. The Shashikant Bhalchandra Garware family of Garware Hi-Tech Films saw its ranking rise by 61 places after its wealth tripled to ₹15,600 crore.
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The report also highlighted the increasing professionalisation of family-run businesses. Around 70% of the businesses are now led by the second generation, while 57 are controlled by the third generation and 20 have reached the fourth generation.
As ownership moves across generations, family enterprises are increasingly focusing on professional governance, succession planning and institutionalisation, according to the report.
The economic contribution of these businesses is also significant. India’s top family businesses generate around ₹56 lakh crore in revenue and contribute ₹1.9 lakh crore in taxes, equivalent to about 17% of the country’s corporate tax collections.