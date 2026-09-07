US-Iran Nuclear Talks At Risk: Trump May Choose Force Over A Deal

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said negotiations with Iran may not produce a nuclear agreement.
Washington could continue military action if Iran attempts to rebuild its nuclear capabilities, Wright said.
The US is also seeking to pressure Iran’s economy by disrupting its crude oil, natural gas and related energy exports.
The United States may not reach a nuclear agreement with Iran and could instead rely on military action to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Sunday.
Speaking on ABC News’ “This Week”, Wright said negotiations may ultimately fail, leaving Washington focused on destroying Iran’s ability to develop nuclear capabilities.
“There may not be a nuclear agreement. It may be simply destroying their capabilities to do it,” Wright said. “An agreement may await the next administration in Iran. We simply don’t know that.”
President Donald Trump has repeatedly said preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon remains a central objective of the US campaign, even as he has expressed a preference for reaching a negotiated settlement.
Asked whether Washington would launch further strikes if Tehran attempted to rebuild its nuclear infrastructure, Wright indicated that the US would continue acting to prevent such efforts.
“You have to destroy their capabilities to do it,” he said.
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Wright added that US operations are aimed at weakening Iran's ability both to develop nuclear weapons and eventually deliver them.
“This is a 47-year-long effort. This is not trivial, but the United States will get the job done and we will work in cooperation with our allies in the region,” he said.
Trump Administration Keeps Door Open For Diplomacy
Despite the possibility of further military action, Wright said the Trump administration has not abandoned negotiations.
Speaking separately on CBS’ “Face the Nation”, the Energy Secretary said Trump would prefer a diplomatic settlement rather than a military solution.
“President Trump’s preference is always to have a negotiated settlement and not use a military solution unless absolutely necessary,” Wright said.
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His comments suggest Washington is keeping diplomacy on the table while maintaining military pressure if negotiations fail or Iran attempts to restore its nuclear capabilities.
US Targets Iran’s Energy Exports
Wright also said restricting Iran’s energy exports has become a key element of Washington’s strategy to increase economic pressure on Tehran.
“The biggest role of our military in the region right now is to stop the export of any Iranian crude or crude-related products, natural gas, whatever,” he said.
According to Wright, the objective is to squeeze Iran economically in an attempt to force either a change in government policy or broader political change.
“We are strangling their economy to try to bring either a change in policy from the existing regime or a new regime,” he said.
The remarks come amid continued fighting between the US and Iran, with Washington using a combination of military operations, sanctions and restrictions on Iranian energy exports to increase pressure on Tehran.