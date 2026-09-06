Tata-Owned JLR To Slash 4,000 UK Jobs Amid Restructuring Push

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover plans to cut around 4,000 jobs in the UK over two years.
The company is facing weaker sales, higher costs and the impact of US tariffs on cars imported from Britain.
JLR is targeting around £1.7 billion in savings and plans to lower its break-even point to 300,000 vehicles.
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is planning to cut around 4,000 jobs in the UK over the next two years as the luxury carmaker faces weaker sales, rising costs and the impact of US tariffs, The Times, UK reported.
The company is expected to formally announce the redundancy programme, with employees reportedly informed about the plan late last week. JLR employs around 34,000 people in the UK, with operations spread across the West Midlands and Halewood in Merseyside.
JLR Under Pressure To Cut Costs
JLR chief executive PB Balaji is facing pressure from Tata Motors to reduce costs as the company deals with a downturn in sales, according to The Times. JLR’s revenue fell nearly 10% in the quarter ended June 2026, while pre-tax profit declined by more than two-thirds to £109 million.
Balaji, who previously served as Tata Motors’ finance chief, took over as JLR CEO last year. His appointment came as the company sought greater financial discipline and a stronger focus on costs.
JLR is targeting savings of around £1.7 billion over the next two years. It also wants to bring down its break-even point to 300,000 vehicles as part of a wider effort to improve efficiency.
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US Tariffs Add To JLR’s Challenges
The company has also been affected by US President Donald Trump’s 10% tariff on cars imported from the UK. North America accounts for around 29% of JLR’s sales, making it the carmaker’s largest market.
In a statement to The Times, JLR said it needs to simplify its organisation, improve efficiency and strengthen its ability to deal with changing global market conditions.
JLR has also faced disruption from a cyberattack that affected its global operations last year. The planned job cuts come amid broader pressure on European carmakers, with Volkswagen recently approving 50,000 additional job cuts as part of its restructuring programme.
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JLR is a major part of Tata’s UK operations, alongside Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services and battery company Agratas.