Trump Unleashes ‘Economic D-Day’ On Iran, Threatens Tehran’s Lifelines

Washington is targeting oil smuggling, currency swaps, cash transfers, exchange houses, ship registries and front companies as part of its expanded economic campaign.
Trump said governments and businesses providing Iran with financial or commercial support could face “tremendous economic consequences”, though he has not specified the penalties.
The UAE has suspended economic and financial ties with Iran, while continued uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz threatens to amplify energy and shipping disruptions.
US President Donald Trump stepped up pressure on Iran on Thursday, August 20, warning countries and businesses against maintaining financial or commercial channels that provide Tehran with an economic lifeline.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump described the campaign as the “most crushing economic operation ever taken against any country”, calling it an unprecedented effort to isolate Iran through economic means.
The campaign is expected to focus on the networks that allow Iranian trade and money to move despite existing US restrictions.
These include oil-smuggling operations, currency swaps, cash transfers, exchange houses, ship registries and front companies.
However, the administration has yet to clarify whether it will impose new sanctions or other penalties on third countries that continue trading with Iran.
Trump Warns Iran’s Economic Partners
Trump warned that countries allowing their financial institutions, companies, airports or government bodies to support Iran could face severe economic consequences.
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The US president, however, has not specified what those penalties would involve or identified particular countries that could be targeted.
The warning potentially expands the scope of Washington's campaign beyond Iranian entities to businesses and governments that help Tehran maintain access to international commerce and finance.
UAE-Iran Economic Ties Under Pressure
The pressure campaign comes as Iran's relations with Gulf countries face renewed strain.
The United Arab Emirates has announced a suspension of financial and economic ties with Iran following a fresh missile threat from Tehran.
The move could have significant consequences for Iranian businesses, given the UAE's longstanding role as a commercial and financial gateway.
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Iranian companies have historically relied on Dubai-based exchange houses, trading networks and corporate structures to facilitate payments and access international markets.
Iran's armed forces have subsequently warned Gulf states against providing assistance to US military operations, increasing the pressure on countries attempting to maintain ties with both Washington and Tehran.
Strait Of Hormuz Adds To The Risk
The economic confrontation is unfolding alongside continued uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy chokepoint.
Under normal conditions, the waterway handles around 20% of global crude oil and LNG shipments. Disruptions to maritime traffic have already heightened concerns over energy supplies and shipping costs.
The US and Oman have separately been involved in efforts to restore navigation through the strait, while Trump has maintained a hard-line approach towards Tehran.
The 60-day ceasefire has now expired without producing a clear diplomatic or military settlement.
More Sanctions Could Follow
Trump's latest warning follows comments earlier this month from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who said Washington intended to pursue economic isolation of Iran on a scale unlike anything previously attempted.
Trump has also indicated that the US retains additional sanctions options if required.
For now, however, the administration has provided few details about the next phase of the campaign, leaving uncertainty over which countries, companies and financial channels could face the strongest pressure.