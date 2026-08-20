US Debt Crosses $40 Trillion: America’s Fiscal Time Bomb Is Getting Bigger

US public debt reached $40.047 trillion on August 18, with publicly held Treasury securities accounting for $32.266 trillion.
Debt-servicing costs reached $1.1 trillion in the first 10 months of fiscal 2026, surpassing Medicare spending and exceeding Pentagon funding.
The debt has more than doubled since 2017, while higher Treasury yields and weaker foreign demand are raising concerns over the cost of financing America’s expanding debt burden.
US government debt has crossed the $40 trillion mark for the first time, underscoring the growing fiscal strain facing the world's largest economy as borrowing costs, social spending and persistent budget deficits continue to mount.
Total outstanding US public debt reached $40.047 trillion on August 18, 2026, according to the US Treasury. Of this, $32.266 trillion comprises publicly held Treasury securities, while another $7.782 trillion represents intragovernmental obligations.
The milestone came less than five months after US debt crossed $39 trillion, highlighting the accelerating pace of government borrowing. The country's debt has also quadrupled in less than two decades, after first reaching $1 trillion in 1981.
Rising Debt Raises Fiscal Concerns
Fiscal watchdogs have warned that the trajectory is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain as government spending continues to exceed revenues.
Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, said the scale of borrowing has consequences beyond government accounts, affecting households and the broader economy.
She warned that rising debt could contribute to inflationary pressures, constrain spending on other priorities and leave the US more exposed to domestic and global shocks.
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Bond Yields Rise As Investors Demand Higher Returns
The surge in government borrowing is also affecting the Treasury market.
Foreign investors, who hold nearly one-third of US Treasury securities, have reduced their demand over the past year. Long-term Treasury yields climbed to their highest levels in nearly two decades on Tuesday as investors demanded greater compensation amid heavy government issuance.
The move followed a $25 billion auction of 30-year Treasury bonds, which fetched the highest yield since 2021.
In response, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that the government would double the size of its buybacks for 10- to 30-year Treasury securities to at least $4 billion per operation, in an effort to support the long-end of the bond market.
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President Donald Trump, meanwhile, dismissed concerns about bond-market volatility and argued that the strength of the US economy should eventually push interest rates lower.
Debt Has Risen Under Both Parties
The expansion of federal debt has occurred under both Republican and Democratic administrations.
When Trump first took office in January 2017, US public debt stood at around $19.95 trillion. It has since more than doubled.
Trump's first term added approximately $7.8 trillion, with more than half of that increase occurring during the pandemic response. During his second term, debt has risen by another $3.8 trillion so far, taking the total increase during his presidencies to around $11.6 trillion.
Under former President Joe Biden, public debt increased by approximately $8.4 trillion, reflecting pandemic recovery programmes, infrastructure spending and clean-energy subsidies.
Despite Trump's emphasis on reducing government costs during his second term, spending remains elevated. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the administration's One Big Beautiful Bill Act could add around $4.7 trillion to federal debt.
Interest Costs Become A Major Budget Burden
The growing debt stock is becoming particularly expensive as interest rates remain elevated.
The US federal deficit reached $432 billion in July 2026, the fourth-largest monthly deficit on record. Tariff refunds also pushed customs revenues into negative territory for the third consecutive month.
During the first 10 months of fiscal 2026, the federal deficit had already exceeded the full-year gap recorded in fiscal 2025.
Meanwhile, interest payments on the debt reached approximately $1.1 trillion during the same 10-month period. Debt-servicing costs surpassed Pentagon spending for the first time in fiscal 2025 and have since become the second-largest federal budget item after Social Security, exceeding Medicare expenditure.
Mandatory programmes including Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and veterans' benefits account for around 60% of the federal government's $7 trillion annual budget.
The ageing US population is adding to the pressure, as growing retirement and healthcare costs place increasing demands on the programmes supporting the country's ageing baby-boomer population.