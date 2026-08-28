  1. home
  2. Economy and policy
  3. How much could nepal have to spend to rebuild after flash floods

How Much Could Nepal Have To Spend To Rebuild After Flash Floods?

Nepal’s only billionaire, Binod Chaudhary, has separately estimated that rebuilding could cost at least $5 billion

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Ritesh
Updated on:
Published At:
Updated on:
Published At:
PTI
Nepal Flash Floods Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nepal’s flood reconstruction bill could run into “a few billion dollars”, Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle said

  • Billionaire Binod Chaudhary estimates rebuilding costs could reach $5 billion

  • Nepal is seeking international financial support as rescue efforts shift towards rehabilitation and reconstruction

Nepal could face a reconstruction bill running into several billion dollars after devastating flash floods swept through its mountainous border region with China, Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle said, as the government looks to international funding for the recovery effort.

"Cumulatively, I think the losses and damages when they will be finally quantified in a week or so, will amount to at least a few billion dollars," Wagle told Bloomberg Television.

The Family Office Playbook

1 August 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

“Preliminary estimates are quite worrying,” he added.

Related Content
Related Content

The comments came as Nepal began assessing the scale of damage from the floods, which have, as of 1 pm on August 28, killed at least 469 people and left more than 1,500 people missing across Nepal and China.

Roads, bridges, settlements and other infrastructure have been severely damaged.

The disaster has revived memories of Nepal’s 2015 earthquake, which killed nearly 9,000 people and triggered a multi-year reconstruction effort costing billions of dollars. The impact from a similar flood disaster in 2024 was also estimated to be over NPR 6 billion.

Nepal flash floods - PTI
Nepal Floods Put Economy Under Strain: From Hydropower To Trade And Tourism — How Much Is At Risk?

BY Ritesh

Advertisement

How Much Will It Cost To Rebuild?

Nepal’s only billionaire, Binod Chaudhary, has separately estimated that rebuilding could cost at least $5 billion.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV, Chaudhary said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the eventual costs reached that level.

“I wouldn’t be surprised” if the eventual costs climb to that level, Binod Chaudhary, chairman at Chaudhary Group, said.

“It is not only the money, but the amount of time it takes and the difficult geography,” he added.

Chaudhary said the disaster had caused widespread disruption, including damage to power stations. His Chaudhary Group is working with the government, local partners and the army on rehabilitation efforts, including support for displaced people, homes, businesses and schools, per the report.

Advertisement

Nepal Seeks International Support

Wagle said Nepal’s immediate priority was rescue and relief, followed by temporary shelters and restoration of basic services such as food, water, electricity and telecommunications. The government may also consider “cash for work initiatives”.

null - null
Nepal May Turn To India For Power After Floods Wreck Hydropower Projects

BY Outlook Business Desk

Wagle said Nepal would need a “different kind of a fundraising campaign” for infrastructure reconstruction and would consult the International Monetary Fund on the disaster’s impact on the country’s external finances and possible support.

The World Bank has committed to redirecting 10% of its undisbursed allocation for other projects towards humanitarian needs, amounting to about $160 million, Wagle said. The Asian Development Bank has reportedly committed $5 million.

India and China have also provided supplies and financial assistance. India has sent relief material including medicines, tents and solar lamps, with a second consignment delivered by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×