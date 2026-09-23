UP Gets ₹700-Cr Battery Plant In Aligarh Amid Push For Electric Vehicle Manufacturing

Uttar Pradesh's push to build a battery and electric vehicle production base received a fresh boost with the launch of a ₹700-crore battery manufacturing project in Aligarh, a senior state government official said on Wednesday.
The project by Maxvolt Energy Industries Ltd is expected to strengthen the state's EV and energy-storage manufacturing ecosystem and create 1,500-2,000 direct jobs and 7,500-10,000 indirect employment opportunities, according to a statement.
Alok Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Infrastructure and Industrial Development and NRI Department, said projects of this scale were important for creating an industrial ecosystem around battery and EV manufacturing in the state.
"Uttar Pradesh set out to build a battery and EV manufacturing base, and projects of this scale are how that base takes shape. The state's Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy was framed to attract exactly this kind of investment. What follows a plant of this size, from component suppliers to skilled employment, is what turns a single factory into an industrial cluster," Kumar said.
"A record 4,500 units were made functional in a single year (2025-26), marking a significant milestone for Uttar Pradesh. The state is doing more in one year than it used to accomplish in an entire decade," he said.
Kumar also highlighted the pace of industrialisation in the state, saying 4,500 units were made functional during 2025-26.
The Bhoomi Pujan of the Maxvolt Energy facility was held in Aligarh in the presence of Kumar and company representatives. The plant, spread over nearly six acres, is planned to have an annual manufacturing capacity of 10 GWh in two phases. Together with the company's operational facility at Duhai, the planned capacity is expected to reach 12.5 GWh annually.
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The Aligarh facility will manufacture batteries for electric mobility, energy storage and other applications, including batteries for two-, three- and four-wheelers, the statement said.
It is also expected to have dedicated production lines for original equipment manufacturers, according to the statement.
The project is estimated to have an annual turnover potential of more than ₹6,800 crore at full capacity, while the government said its wider impact could extend to component suppliers, logistics, engineering and other parts of the supply chain.