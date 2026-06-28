UPI, Defence, Healthcare & More: India, Seychelles Ink 19 Cooperation Pacts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Patrick Herminie finalised 19 agreements spanning defence, healthcare, digital payments, and education during delegation-level talks in Victoria
India strengthened maritime security by gifting a fast patrol vessel, 10 utility vehicles, and five Laser Radial class boats to the Seychelles Defence Force
NPCI International Payments and the Central Bank of Seychelles signed an agreement to deploy UPI-based digital payments across the island nation
India and Seychelles expanded bilateral ties on Sunday after unveiling 19 development and security outcomes during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the nation. Modi and President Patrick Herminie finalised the package following delegation-level talks during Modi's three-day state visit to the island nation.
Speaking at a joint press conference alongside Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan Herminie, Modi underscored the $175 million Special Economic Package (SEP) announced during the Seychellois leader's visit to India earlier this year.
He said development cooperation remains the cornerstone of India-Seychelles ties and reaffirmed that New Delhi's partnerships are guided by the needs and priorities of partner nations.
PM Modi started his Seychelles visit at the invitation of President Herminie and is attending the National Day celebrations as Guest of Honour. The newly signed agreements span defence, healthcare, digital payments, space, agriculture, and education.
The state visit coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations. Officials launched a commemorative logo to mark the milestone, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter).
Strengthening Maritime Defence
The visit prioritised maritime security. India gifted a fast patrol vessel to Seychelles to boost regional enforcement capabilities.
Officials formally handed over 10 utility vehicles and five Laser Radial class boats to the Seychelles Defence Force. The Indian government also completed the refit of the PS Zoroaster, a patrol vessel operated by the Seychelles Coast Guard.
The upgrades extend to aviation assets. India supplied a glass cockpit upgrade for a Dornier aircraft used by local forces, the ministry said.
Digital and Healthcare Ties
Financial integration advanced significantly. NPCI International Payments Ltd. and the Central Bank of Seychelles signed an agreement to deploy UPI-based digital payments across the country.
The two sides finalised an umbrella line of credit agreement. The Export-Import Bank of India will manage the financial arrangement.
"Our partnership in the health sector has stood the test of time. We fulfilled our obligations as a friend by supplying vaccines during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic. The MoU signed today regarding 'Jan Aushadhi'...," Modi stated.
Healthcare cooperation also expanded during the visit. HLL Lifecare Ltd. and the Seychelles health ministry established a framework under the Jan Aushadhi scheme to supply affordable Indian medicines.
Officials signed a memorandum of understanding to prepare for a new Seychelles National Hospital, alongside the delivery of six ambulances.
Broadening Development Cooperation
Diplomatic frameworks widened. Both nations signed an extradition treaty and formalised cooperation for the exploration and peaceful uses of outer space.
Modi and Herminie led a virtual ground-breaking ceremony. The event initiated the construction of a new Professional and Technical Education Centre.
Additional pacts established diplomatic training between the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service and the Seychelles Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, as well as agreements on agriculture research and education.
Officials agreed to recognise seafarer certifications for personnel serving on Seychelles-flagged vessels. The physical development aid package concluded with the handover of 500 metric tonnes of rice and 8,500 metric tonnes of cement.