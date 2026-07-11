India, New Zealand Advance UPI Payment Linkage, Expand Strategic Cooperation

India and New Zealand plan to connect their payment systems via UPI.
Both nations will deepen ties in agriculture, education and fintech.
Modi invited New Zealand universities to establish campuses in India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India and New Zealand are moving ahead with plans to connect India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with New Zealand's payment system as the two countries expand cooperation across key sectors under their Strategic Partnership.
Speaking at a gala lunch hosted by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Auckland, Modi said both nations are converting the strengths of their partnership into practical collaboration in areas including digital technology, agriculture, education, culture and traditional medicine.
"In the field of fintech, we are moving ahead with connecting India's UPI and New Zealand's payment system," Modi said. He added that the two countries have also developed a strong framework for cooperation in agriculture, dairy and food processing, which would benefit farmers and livestock rearers.
The Prime Minister said a Cultural Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries would strengthen exchanges in the arts, culture, heritage and creative industries.
Highlighting educational ties, Modi said New Zealand continues to be a preferred destination for Indian students and invited the country's leading universities to establish campuses in India under the government's liberalised higher education policy.
He also announced plans to expand cooperation in traditional medicine as part of broader healthcare collaboration between the two countries.
Modi described the Indian diaspora in New Zealand as the foundation of bilateral ties, saying the community had earned respect through its hard work and contributions. He thanked Prime Minister Luxon, the New Zealand government and the people of New Zealand for their support and warmth towards the Indian community.
The remarks came as India and New Zealand seek to broaden engagement across economic, technological and people-to-people sectors following the elevation of their bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership.