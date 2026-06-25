Tribal Council Rejects Blinkit's Trading License Permission in Meghalaya

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council has refused Blinkit a trading licence in Meghalaya.
The decision was prompted by the quick-commerce company’s activities amid concerns that its app-driven model and steep discounts might harm more than 4,000 local grocery stores in Shillong.
Council chief Winston Tony Lyngdoh said protecting indigenous traders is paramount and similar ventures like Instamart have also been denied licences.
Blinkit's bid to establish operations in Meghalaya has hit a major roadblock after the tribal council denied the quick-commerce giant the mandatory trading licence required to conduct business, and it also cited concerns that its operating model could adversely affect the livelihoods of more than 4,000 local grocery stores in the state capital.
Defending the decision, Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council chief executive member Winston Tony Lyngdoh told PTI, "The executive committee would not issue a trading licence to any platform whose business model threatens indigenous traders and small businesses."
He said Blinkit had reportedly obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Dorbar Shnong and Rangbah Shnong of Nongrim Hills, but its application had not yet reached his office for consideration.
"More than 4,000 grocery shops under the council's jurisdiction stand to be affected by app-based delivery platforms offering deep discounts and doorstep services," Lyngdoh said, adding that the council had earlier refused licences to similar ventures, including Instamart, to safeguard local retailers.
The KHADC maintained that protecting the interests of indigenous traders remains a priority and that any commercial entity seeking to operate within its jurisdiction must comply with the council's licensing requirements.
Blinkit had initially begun operations here and reportedly engaged hundreds of delivery partners before shutting shop after failing to secure the mandatory licences.
Efforts to reach to Blinkit officials did not yield results.