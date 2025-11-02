  1. home
Tea Production Falls 5.9 % in September 2025

Tea production during September 2025 has declined 5.9 % at 159.92 mn kg as against 169.93 mn kg

production of the crop in Assam during September 2025 remained almost stagnant at 94.76 million kilogrammes
Tea production during September 2025 has declined 5.9 % at 159.92 million kilogrammes as against 169.93 million kilogrammes in the similar previous period.

According to Tea Board data, production of the crop in Assam during September 2025 remained almost stagnant at 94.76 million kilogrammes as compared to 94.03 million kilogrammes in the same period of 2024.

Production of the crop in West Bengal declined to 40.03 million kilogrammes in September 2025 from 48.35 million kilogrammes in the same month of 2024.

In north India, comprising the states of Assam and West Bengal, production of the crop fell to 138.65 million kilogrammes in September 2025 from 146.96 million kilogrammes in the same month in 2024.

In South India, production marginally declined to 21.27 million kilogrammes in September 2025, as against 22.97 million kilogrammes in the same month of 2024, according to the data.

