Adani Group Sets Out ₹6 Lakh Cr Investment Blueprint For India

Complementary investments include cement manufacturing and grinding units to strengthen construction supply chains in eastern and north-eastern India

PTI
 The Adani Group outlined an investment blueprint of more than ₹6 lakh crore across aviation, clean energy, urban infrastructure, digital platforms and advanced manufacturing, signalling a new phase of large-scale private capital deployment aligned with India's growth priorities.

Presenting its plans at the 56th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, the conglomerate said the investments span Maharashtra, Assam and Jharkhand and reflect a strategic shift from standalone asset creation to integrated, technology-led infrastructure platforms.

In Assam, the Group detailed an expanded aviation and aerospace ecosystem centred on Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati, whose new terminal was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2025 and is expected to become operational next month.

The plans include hospitality and retail infrastructure, an aviation training academy with Level-D full-flight simulators, and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities for narrow- and wide-body aircraft, positioning Guwahati as a regional aviation hub for the Northeast.

The Group also announced large-scale renewable energy projects in Assam's Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts, together adding more than 2,700 megawatts of solar capacity.

Complementary investments include cement manufacturing and grinding units to strengthen construction supply chains in eastern and northeastern India.

In Maharashtra, Adani Group's proposed investments are anchored by urban redevelopment, digital infrastructure and next-generation energy systems.

These include the Dharavi redevelopment project in Mumbai, the Navi Mumbai International Airport - which began operations on December 25 - and associated logistics, commercial and hospitality ecosystems.

The Maharashtra portfolio further includes plans for green data centre parks with a combined capacity of 3,000 MW, an integrated arena district near the airport, pumped storage hydropower projects totalling 8,700 MW, coal gasification initiatives, semiconductor and display fabrication facilities, and a nuclear power project aligned with the government's evolving framework for private sector participation.

The Group said the proposed investments are designed to generate employment, build skills and support technology-led inclusion, while aligning with national priorities such as energy transition, manufacturing self-reliance and regional development.

global political and business leaders gathered in Davos to discuss growth, resilience and sustainability, the Adani Group's announcements underscored the role of large infrastructure platforms and long-term private capital in shaping India's next phase of economic expansion.

