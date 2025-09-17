Tata Consumer Products Planning Premiumisation of Portfolio to Drive Growth in Tea Business

Tata Consumer Products plans to premiumise its packaged tea portfolio to drive growth.
FMCG major Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) was planning premiumisation of its portfolio to drive growth in its packaged tea business, a company official said on Tuesday.
TCPL, formerly Tata Tea, sells orthodox and CTC tea under different premium and economy brands.
Puneet Das, TCPL's president of packaged beverages - India and South Asia, said the company wants premiumisation of its portfolio to unlock value and drive growth.
He said tea comprises a major chunk of the company's packaged beverage business, with coffee accounting for a small percentage.
Das said the coffee business, though small, is growing fast.
He said the company is offering its packaged beverage products for sale in both general trade and e-commerce routes.
Das said 80% of sales come from the general trade route.
He said West Bengal is a large market for loose tea, both premium and CTC varieties.