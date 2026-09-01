Spacex To Set Up Turbine Blade Foundry In Texas To Meet AI Power Demand

"The limiting factor for nat gas turbine production is casting the blades & vanes," Musk stated. "By doing in-house casting at SpaceX, we can accelerate nat gas turbines coming online by up to 18 months, which is a profound game-changer." The upcoming facility will be located in Bastrop, roughly 48 kilometres east of Austin - the state capital of Texas - adjacent to an existing Starlink manufacturing plant. The move follows SpaceX’s quiet acquisition of approximately 830 acres of land in the area between March and June 2026.