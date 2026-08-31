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Index Of Services Production Shows 8 Sub-Sectors Record Double-Digit Growth In June

Except for air transport, all the categories recorded positive growth in June on an annual basis, a statement by the statistics ministry said.

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Index Of Services Production Shows 8 Sub-Sectors Record Double-Digit Growth In June

The index of services productionreleased on Monday for the third time on a trial basis showed eight of 19 service categories recorded double-digit growth in June this year.

The Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) releases the Index of Services Production (ISP) for the month of June 2026 in respect of 19 sub-sectors, with base year 2024–25.

Except for air transport, all the categories recorded positive growth in June on an annual basis, a statement by the statistics ministry said.

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Air transport declined by 6%.

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Top sub-sectors reporting strong growth in June 2026 were Real Estate (24.7%), Retail Trade (18.0%), Wholesale Trade (15.1%), Administrative and Support Services (14.4%), IT and Computer Related Services (13.5%), according to the index.

The maiden sub-sectors trial ISP for April 2026 was released on July 14, 2026. The monthly ISPs are being published on an experimental basis, the ministry said.

The publication of the trial series would enable MoSPI to examine data quality, test its resilience and also receive feedback of stakeholders and users, it stated.

The Indices of Railways, Banking and Insurance sub–sectors are based on provisional monthly data and would undergo revision on an annual basis, it added.

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