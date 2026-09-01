Oracle Layoff Shock: 10,000 Jobs At Risk As Fresh Cuts Loom In September

Oracle could cut 7,000-10,000 jobs globally in a fresh cost-cutting exercise, although the potential impact on its India workforce remains unclear.
The latest cuts are reportedly being driven by company-wide budget reductions, rather than a restructuring of a specific business or function, potentially affecting employees across teams.
The layoffs could come as early as September, with September 1 and September 15 discussed as possible dates, while Oracle is scheduled to announce its quarterly results on September 11.
Oracle could be preparing for another round of layoffs that may affect thousands of employees in India, as the technology company looks to reduce costs across multiple teams, people familiar with the developments said.
Unlike a restructuring focused on a specific business or function, the latest exercise is reportedly being driven by broader budget-reduction targets. Teams and managers have been asked to lower spending, raising the possibility of job cuts across several functions.
The exact scale remains unclear. Internal estimates circulating among employees suggest that 7,000-10,000 employees globally could be affected, although the potential impact on Oracle’s India workforce could not be independently determined.
Layoffs Could Come In September
The timing of the potential cuts remains uncertain. Employees have reportedly been told to expect action around the beginning or middle of September.
September 1 had previously emerged as a possible date, while more recent discussions have pointed towards September 15.
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The uncertainty has increased anxiety among employees, particularly senior and higher-paid staff who are believed to be among those potentially vulnerable.
Even managers reportedly do not have complete visibility into which employees could be affected or when the final decisions will be implemented.
Oracle Has Already Cut 21,000 Jobs
The potential layoffs would come after a substantial reduction in Oracle’s workforce over the past year.
The company disclosed that it had eliminated 21,000 jobs during the 12 months ended May 31, reducing its global workforce by 13% to approximately 141,000 employees.
External reports and employee trackers have put the overall restructuring impact at closer to 30,000 roles globally.
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The latest exercise could therefore represent another significant workforce reduction as Oracle attempts to align staffing levels with its changing business priorities.
Budget Cuts Across Multiple Teams
People familiar with the matter said the current exercise differs from conventional restructuring because it is not apparently confined to one business unit.
Managers have been asked to reduce budgets, with workforce reductions potentially forming part of the cost-cutting effort. This broad approach has made it harder for employees to determine which teams or roles could ultimately be affected.
Oracle’s India operations include large engineering, cloud, support and technology teams, making the country potentially significant to any broad-based workforce reduction.
The cuts come as Oracle continues to invest heavily in cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence, while simultaneously trying to control costs.
Oracle has not publicly announced the potential layoffs. The timing is also being closely watched because the company is scheduled to report its quarterly results on September 11.