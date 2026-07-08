Finished Steel, Coal Traffic Drive SER's Q1 Freight Loading Growth

South Eastern Railway (SER) on Tuesday said it registered a 1.51% growth in originating freight loading at 53.06 million tonnes during the April-June quarter, driven by higher movement of finished steel, iron ore and coal from MCL.
Finished steel loading recorded the highest growth of 18.22% during the quarter, while iron ore loading rose 3.70%. Coal loading from MCL increased 17.6%, averaging 18 rakes a day, the SER said in a statement.
Originating freight revenue stood at %4,539 crore in the first quarter, up 1.10% from the year-ago period. Revenue from coal traffic increased 1.2% to %1,426 crore, while finished steel generated %810 crore, registering a 13.19% rise, it said.
Fertiliser traffic earned %25 crore, up 3.15%, and petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL) traffic recorded the highest revenue growth of 26.39% to %52 crore during the reporting period.
The railway zone also reported improvements in operational efficiency during the quarter, with diesel engine productivity rising 12.27% and terminal detention reducing 12.02%, the statement said.
Average daily wagon loading increased to 8,404 wagons, while release of rakes improved 4.03% to 134.3 rakes per day.
On the infrastructure front, SER commissioned the 18-km third-line section between Khantapara and Soro under the Narayangarh-Bhadrak third-line project on June 2. It also operated 82 special trains with 289 trips, and temporarily augmented 250 extra coaches in regular mail and express trains to meet higher passenger demand. South Eastern Railway (SER) on Tuesday said it registered a 1.51% growth in originating freight loading at 53.06 million tonnes during the April-June quarter, driven by higher movement of finished steel, iron ore and coal from MCL.
Finished steel loading recorded the highest growth of 18.22% during the quarter, while iron ore loading rose 3.70%. Coal loading from MCL increased 17.6%, averaging 18 rakes a day, the SER said in a statement.
Originating freight revenue stood at %4,539 crore in the first quarter, up 1.10% from the year-ago period. Revenue from coal traffic increased 1.2% to %1,426 crore, while finished steel generated %810 crore, registering a 13.19% rise, it said.
Fertiliser traffic earned %25 crore, up 3.15%, and petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL) traffic recorded the highest revenue growth of 26.39% to %52 crore during the reporting period.
The railway zone also reported improvements in operational efficiency during the quarter, with diesel engine productivity rising 12.27% and terminal detention reducing 12.02%, the statement said.
Average daily wagon loading increased to 8,404 wagons, while release of rakes improved 4.03% to 134.3 rakes per day.
On the infrastructure front, SER commissioned the 18-km third-line section between Khantapara and Soro under the Narayangarh-Bhadrak third-line project on June 2. It also operated 82 special trains with 289 trips, and temporarily augmented 250 extra coaches in regular mail and express trains to meet higher passenger demand.