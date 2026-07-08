Finished Steel, Coal Traffic Drive SER's Q1 Freight Loading Growth

On the infrastructure front, SER commissioned the 18-km third-line section between Khantapara and Soro under the Narayangarh-Bhadrak third-line project on June 2. It also operated 82 special trains with 289 trips, and temporarily augmented 250 extra coaches in regular mail and express trains to meet higher passenger demand. South Eastern Railway (SER) on Tuesday said it registered a 1.51% growth in originating freight loading at 53.06 million tonnes during the April-June quarter, driven by higher movement of finished steel, iron ore and coal from MCL.