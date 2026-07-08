Litchi Orchards Bring Fragrant Transformation to Lanjhta Village in Bilaspur

This transformation began in the village during the 2019-20, when Lanjhta Gram Panchayat was selected for a 'Front Line Demonstration' (FLD) under the HPSHIVA Project and initially 500 litchi saplings were planted and following a positive response from farmers and the successful implementation of the project, an additional 9,505 saplings were planted during 2020-21 and 2021-22.