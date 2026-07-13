IT company Tally Solutions expects to grow about 25-30% this fiscal year, driven by new customer addition, enhanced engagement with existing clients and expansion of portfolio, a top official of the company said.
Tally Solutions Managing Director Tejas Goenka told PTI that the company may clock higher growth if the situation in West Asia eases.
"As supply chains normalise and trade-related uncertainties reduce, we expect overall business sentiment among SMEs to improve gradually. That said, our outlook remains measured -- we continue to maintain 25-30% growth expectation while closely watching how broader liquidity and demand conditions evolve," he said.
As per unaudited data shared by Tally, its revenue from operations in the 2025-26 fiscal year is estimated to be about ₹852 crore.
With 25-30% growth, Tally is expected to cross the ₹1,000-mark in the current fiscal year.
Goenka said the continued formalisation and digitalisation of India's MSME sector, along with steady customer additions and stronger engagement with existing customers, continue to support the company's growth.
"Regular product enhancements, coupled with our continued focus on simplifying business management and addressing evolving customer needs, have further strengthened our value proposition for businesses," he said.
Goenka said the company has about 27 lakh-odd customers till now.
"We acquire a few lakh customers every year and a lot of the business also comes from our existing customers. We hope to start moving from aiming for 25-30% growth every year," he said.
Goenka said the Middle East crisis has made the situation a bit difficult and the flow of money in general has been a little tight.
"We are hoping that things ease off. We're hoping that SMEs see more liquidity and therefore are able to spend. But roughly in that range (25-30% is what we keep striving for," he said.