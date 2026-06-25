Systemic Assault on Civil Society: Cong's Venugopal Writes to PM on Amendments to FCRA Rules

Sharing his letter on X, Venugopal said, "Wrote to PM Modi demanding the immediate withdrawal of the latest amendments to the FCRA Rules. These amendments severely cripple the autonomy and hamper the regular functioning of civil society organisations, especially those run by minority institutions." After the failed attempt to introduce an amendment to the FCRA in the Lok Sabha in March, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government is yet again trying to bring in amendments that give it powers to seize properties of institutions whose licences are cancelled or expired, he claimed.