Systemic Assault on Civil Society: Cong's Venugopal Writes to PM on Amendments to FCRA Rules

Congress leader K C Venugopal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemning the newly amended FCRA rules as a systemic assault on India’s civil society.
He argues the changes are designed to strangulate NGOs by forcing them into rigid activity lists
By restricting their geographic reach, imposing heavy fines, and enabling mass surveillance through mandatory disclosure of social media and publications.
Congress general secretary K C Venugopal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, saying the amended rules under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) are a "systemic assault" on India's civil society and must immediately be withdrawn.
In his letter to Modi, Venugopal called for initiating a constructive dialogue with stakeholders to foster an environment of cooperation rather than coercion.
The government has amended the rules for receiving foreign funds, requiring NGOs to choose from a pre-defined list of purposes and their areas of operation, allowing a range of faith-based activities, while explicitly excluding proselytisation from several categories eligible for registration under the FCRA.
In a gazette notification issued on Monday, the home ministry also said any association having foreign nationals, other than those of Indian origin, as its key functionaries will "ordinarily not be considered" for the grant of registration or prior permission to receive foreign funds under the Act.
In his letter to Modi, Venugopal said, "I am writing to you to register my vehement opposition and concern regarding the recently notified Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Rules, 2026, by the Ministry of Home Affairs. These rules are an overt and systemic assault on India's civil society, designed not to regulate, but to strangulate the non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that form the backbone of our grassroots developmental and social welfare frameworks." The latest amendments reflect a disturbing intent to micromanage, harass and financially cripple the voluntary sector, he claimed.
"Forcing NGOs to select their activities from a rigid, government-mandated list and restricting their operational geography destroys the very flexibility that allows these organisations to respond to on-ground realities and emergencies," Venugopal argued.
Levying a separate fee for every additional state or category is nothing short of an administrative toll tax designed to discourage pan-India social work, the Congress general secretary in-charge organisation said.
Similarly, the imposition of "extortionate" fines -- up to 30 per cent of the funds or a minimum of Rs 1 lakh -- for minor administrative deviations or operating outside pre-approved geographic zones is highly vindictive, he added.
"These punitive measures will bankrupt small, grassroots organisations that lack corporate legal teams but do the heavy lifting for our nation's most marginalised communities by destroying the religious minority institutions. Also, mandating the disclosure of social media accounts, websites and every publication (including newspaper articles) betrays a mindset of mass surveillance," Venugopal said.
"The relentless weaponisation of the FCRA over the past few years has already led to the cancellation of thousands of licences, depriving millions of Indians of crucial aid in healthcare, education and livelihood generation," he noted.
A vibrant democracy requires an independent and empowered civil society, not a subjugated one, the Congress leader asserted.
"Therefore, I strongly urge you to immediately withdraw the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Rules, 2026, and initiate a constructive dialogue with stakeholders to foster an environment of cooperation rather than coercion," he added.
Sharing his letter on X, Venugopal said, "Wrote to PM Modi demanding the immediate withdrawal of the latest amendments to the FCRA Rules. These amendments severely cripple the autonomy and hamper the regular functioning of civil society organisations, especially those run by minority institutions." After the failed attempt to introduce an amendment to the FCRA in the Lok Sabha in March, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government is yet again trying to bring in amendments that give it powers to seize properties of institutions whose licences are cancelled or expired, he claimed.
It is even more shocking that what was first introduced as legislation in Parliament is now being brought through the back door via the rules framework, that is, a total executive diktat, the Congress leader said.
"By bringing in harsh financial punishments, the government aims to monetarily cripple small NGOs and the requirement to disclose social media accounts is nothing but creeping surveillance. We reject this draconian step and the government must allow civil society groups and minority-run institutions to function without fear or threat," he said.